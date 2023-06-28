Twenty-five players won with Lotto Second Division nationwide. Photo / Michael Bradley

Several Bay of Plenty Lotto players have won in last night’s big draw.

Twenty-five players won $21,753 each with Lotto Second Division nationwide while three also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $34,997.

Local tickets were sold in Tauranga, Kawerau, Whakatāne, Tokoroa, Coromandel and a My Lotto ticket in Bay of Plenty.

Meanwhile, one lucky Christchurch Lotto Powerball player has had their life changed after they won $33.5 million in first division.

The winning ticket was bought at Fresh Choice Merivale in Christchurch. The prize is made up of $33m from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Whitcoulls Sylvia Park South in Auckland, Kuripuni Lotto and Post Shop in Masterton, and Pak’nSave Masterton in Masterton.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

MyLotto - Northland

Dairy Flat Food Mart & Liquor -Auckland

New World Milford- Auckland

Whitcoulls Sylvia Park South (+PB)- Auckland

Bucklands Beach Superette - Auckland

Countdown Manukau City Mall - Auckland

Victoria Dairy- Auckland

Airport Oaks Pharmacy - Auckland

Fresh n Save Pukekohe - Auckland

Four Square Coromandel -Coromandel

AJ’s Lotto- Tauranga

MyLotto- Bay of Plenty

New World Morrinsville- Morrinsville

MyLotto- Hamilton

Matata Superfoods- Whakatāne

Kawerau Food Market and Lotto- Kawerau

Kelso Street Pricecutter- Tokoroa

Kuripuni Lotto and Post Shop (+PB)- Masterton

Pak’nSave Masteron (+PB) - Masterton

MetroMart Alicetown- Lower Hutt

Pak’nSave Petone - Lower Hutt

MyLotto- Ashburton

Countdown Timaru North - Timaru

Arrowtown Night ‘n Day- Arrowtown

Southland - MyLotto