Lotto riches: Lucky punter wins $9 million

21 May, 2022 08:56 AM Quick Read

One Lotto Powerball player will wake up $9 million richer on Sunday. Photo / Alex Burton

One very lucky Lotto player is tonight $9 million richer.

The winning ticket for the mouth-watering Lotto Powerball and Division 1 prize was purchased at Four Square Matangi, Hamilton.

This is the seventh time Powerball has been struck this year, after a lucky New Plymouth Mum won $5.3 million from a ticket slipped into her Mother's Day card earlier this month.

The winning numbers were: 12, 15, 19, 28, 39, 40.The Bonus Ball was 17, and Powerball was 4.

The Strike Four numbers came in this order: 12, 19, 39 then 28.

The other big winners were in Strike Four.

Two tickets with the first four numbers drawn in the correct order each won $100,000.

Those tickets were bought at New World Whitby in Porirua and Copper Kettle in Masterton.