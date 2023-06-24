Voyager 2023 media awards

Lotto riches: Could you be $30 million richer?

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
A mouth-watering $30 million dollar fortune is up for grabs in tonight's Lotto Powerball draw. Photo / NZME

The numbers are in which could potentially make one lucky player $30 million richer in Lotto Powerball.

The mouth-watering sum was up for grabs in tonight’s Super Saturday Lotto Powerball draw.

The numbers are: 23, 21, 6, 22, 7 and 40. The Bonus Ball is 29, and the Power Ball is 10.

Earlier this year a lucky player won $15.5m in a ‘Must Be Won’ draw, from which half the value of ticket sales will some living in regions devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The winning ticket was purchased by a MyLotto player from Canterbury.

“We’d like to thank New Zealanders for getting behind this special draw for cyclone relief. The support has been incredible and will make a real difference to people and communities impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle,” Lotto NZ chief executive Chris Lyman said at the time.

“It has been a privilege for Lotto NZ to host this special draw, and our thoughts remain with those affected by the cyclone.”

The draw eventually raised $11.7m to go towards impact communities.

And a Whakatāne resident spoke just weeks earlier about the rollercoaster ride they had had since winning $1 million in Lotto First Division.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, said they weren’t entirely sure how much they had won until getting a call from Lotto NZ.

“I said to them ‘oh, my goodness, is it really $1 million’?

“I thought it was, but I was waiting for confirmation before I got too excited.

The winner added: “It will make such a difference to my life. It gives me the financial freedom to pay off my mortgage.”

They were looking forward to celebrating their life-changing win by going out for dinner with family.

