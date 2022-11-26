Winning Lotto and becoming an instant multi-millionaire is not always easy - but it ain't half bad either. Video / Mike Scott

One lucky person is a whopping $24 million richer after winning Lotto tonight.

The multimillion-dollar win was made up of $1m from Lotto First Division, and $23m for Powerball.

Nobody won Strike Four tonight, so that jackpot will now move to Wednesday night.

The mouth-watering sum was up for grabs in tonight’s Super Saturday Lotto Powerball draw.

The numbers were: 5, 31, 38, 3, 27, and 29. The Bonus Ball is 21, and the Power Ball is 5.

In mid-August one lucky Powerball player from Kaikoura will be on cloud nine after winning $8.2m with Powerball First Division. The winning ticket was sold at New World Kaikoura in Kaikoura.

The prize is made up of $8m from Powerball First Division and $200,000 from Lotto First Division.

The win was the 13th multi-millionaire of 2022, and the win came just a fortnight after a lucky player from Lower Hutt won $6.5m with Powerball First Division.

In late October, a Wellington couple secured a $16m prize.

After realising they had won, they spent a restless night dreaming about what they could spend the money on.

“I kept nudging my husband every half hour or so to see if he was asleep, my mind was racing with all the amazing things we’d be able to do, and I needed to talk!

“He was a bit calmer than me, but only because he wasn’t sure it was actually real,” the woman said.

The couple purchased their ticket online, and were left staggered when they received a message to say they had won money in the draw.

“I honestly thought it was a glitch – never in a million years did I think we’d win,” the woman’s partner said.

“We waited a while and when we saw in the news that $16 million had been won in Wellington, that’s when I started to think ‘okay, maybe it could be us’.”