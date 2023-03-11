Lotto Powerball: Could you be $10 million richer?

The potentially lucky Lotto numbers are in for tonight's $10 million draw. Photo / Michael Bradley

The numbers are in which could potentially make one lucky Lotto player $10 million richer.

The mouth-watering sum is up for grabs in tonight’s Super Saturday Lotto Powerball draw.

The numbers are: 37, 19, 6, 39, 26, 28. The Bonus Ball is 27, and the Power Ball is 5.

A Whakatāne resident spoke earlier this week on the rollercoaster ride they had had since winning $1m in Lotto First Division last Saturday.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, said they weren’t entirely sure how much they had won until getting a call from Lotto NZ.

“I said to them, ‘oh, my goodness, is it really $1m?’

“I thought it was, but I was waiting for confirmation before I got too excited.”

The winner added: “It will make such a difference to my life. It gives me the financial freedom to pay off my mortgage.”

They were looking forward to celebrating their life-changing win by going out for dinner with family.