A Hamilton player has struck Lotto luck.

A Hamilton online MyLotto player is in the money after winning a quarter share of Saturday night’s Lotto first division $1 million draw.

The other $250,000-winning tickets were two sold on MyLotto to Auckland players, and a lucky player from Wainuiomata who also won $24 million with Powerball.

The winning ticket was sold at Woolworths Wainuiomata in Lower Hutt.

Te Awamutu and Taupō players were among 26 Lotto second division winners in Saturday night’s draw.

Winning tickets were sold at Fresh Choice Te Awamutu and online to the Taupō MyLotto player.

Each wins $15,527.

Two Hamilton players struck Lotto luck in Wednesday night’s draw.

The winning tickets were bought at New World Te Rapa and online via MyLotto.

The players, who each win $17,814, were two of 17 Lotto second division winners.

The Lotto numbers for Saturday’s draw were 28, 34, 25, 38, 36, 5.

The bonus ball was 15 and the Powerball number was 1.

