Photo / Michael Bradley

A Waikato Lotto player has struck it lucky in Wednesday night’s draw, scoring $500,000 as one of two first division winners.

The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Hamilton and Auckland.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Saturday night.

There were nine second division winners each picking up $21,563. Those tickets were sold in Northland, Auckland (x6), Tauranga and Wellington.

Another Hamilton player struck it lucky in Saturday night’s draw.

The player, who bought their ticket at Bin Inn Hamilton East, was one of 15 second division winners, each picking up $17,723.

Last Wednesday a Hamilton Lotto player who bought their ticket at Countdown Dinsdale, was one of 13 second division winners, each picking up a prize of $15,227.

Last month Waikato winners included a Thames couple who won $1 million, a Cambridge player who won $500,000 playing Lotto Strike Four, a Ngāruawāhia player who won a third share of $1 million in Lotto first division, and a Hamilton couple who scored a whopping $8.3 million in Powerball.

The Hamilton couple initially didn’t realise they’d won so much.

“We were shocked and thought it was too good to be true, but when we looked online and saw someone in Hamilton had won $8.3 million, we realised we had really won,” one said.

After claiming their mammoth prize online, the couple “got on with their day”, but made sure to share the exciting news with their children and have celebratory drinks in the evening.

While it has been over a week, the man said the news still had not sunk in.

Read more Lotto news here

“I’ve snuck a look at the winning ticket a few times in the past week to make sure it’s real.”

Despite their “life-changing” news, not much had changed for the couple in a material sense.

“We’re back at work and not rushing out to buy anything crazy – although we’ll be able to splash out a bit more this Christmas.

“We plan to take our time to think about what we really want to do. But we’ll definitely pay off our mortgage and help our family.

“This win has opened up so many opportunities for us, and we want to make sure we make the most of it.”















