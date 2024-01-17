Rana hasn't always had it easy, and says her $1 million Lotto win will be life-changing. Reporter Michaela Gower/Video Warren Buckland

Four Waikato Lotto players have struck it lucky in last night’s draw.

The players, who bought their tickets online via MyLotto, were among 13 second division winners across New Zealand.

The second division prize for last night’s draw was $18,809.

One of the Waikato MyLotto players also won second division Powerball, taking their winnings to $35,056.

Other second division winners were in Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Napier, Wellington, Picton, West Coast and Timaru.

At the weekend a Waitomo Lotto player won a third share of $1 million in Saturday night’s draw.

The online MyLotto player won $333,333, alongside players from Auckland and Tauranga.

A Hamilton Lotto player also struck it lucky in Saturday night’s draw. The player, who bought their ticket at Countdown Dinsdale, was one of 17 second-division winners, each picking up $15,531.

Meanwhile, two players from New Plymouth and Carterton each won $500,000 with Lotto first division in last night’s draw. The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million. Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $400,000 on Saturday night.

Last night’s winning numbers were 1 3 12 18 25 40 with bonus 30 and Powerball 10. Strike was 25 1 12 18.

Last week a Christchurch family stayed up until the early hours of the morning planning their future, after winning $1 million in Lotto first division.

The lucky family, who are occasional players, thought the win was too good to be true when they checked their ticket last Wednesday evening.

“I started checking my ticket on MyLotto, and at the same time, I got an email saying I was a Major Prize Winner,” the man said.

“When I saw I had all six numbers and had won $1m, I thought it was a joke! There were so many zeros.”

After decompressing, the man told his wife he had some “exciting news”.

“She wasn’t sure what I was talking about, so I told her we’d won $1m. She didn’t believe me, so I showed her the ticket, and she just gasped.”

The couple were up until 3am talking about their win.

“We’re not going to rush into anything. We plan to keep working and invest some of the money,” the man said.

“We also want to spoil ourselves a bit, but mainly, we want to set our family up for the future.”



