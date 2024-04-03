Waikato players have struck it lucky again this week.

One lucky Lotto player from Thames is $1 million wealthier after winning Wednesday night’s Lotto First Division draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Martina Four Square & Lotto in Thames.

Powerball was not struck and would roll over to Saturday night, when the jackpot would be $23 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over and would be $500,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Martina Four Square & Lotto in Thames should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ returns all of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

Waikato players also struck it lucky in Powerball Second Division, with players who bought tickets at Woolworths Te Awamutu, New World Hillcrest in Hamilton, and Martina Four Square & Lotto in Thames, all winning $28,071.

And the luck didn’t stop there, with two players from Hamilton and one from Thames, each winning $22,215 with Lotto Second Division.





