What are your chances of actually winning the big one? Video / NZ Herald

What are your chances of actually winning the big one? Video / NZ Herald

A Hamilton couple spent their weekend smiling after discovering they were Aotearoa's latest multi-millionaires.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, are the latest winners of Powerball's $9 million jackpot after picking up their usual Saturday ticket from their local Four Square in Matarangi.

While watching the news later on, the woman saw a winning ticket had been drawn from their local store but thought little of it.

"I just brushed it off and thought 'nah it can't possibly be us'."

She was so sure it wasn't them, she didn't even bother to tell her partner who was downstairs.

It wasn't until the next morning that she mentioned it to her partner, who decided to check.

""I got the iPad and checked the ticket anyway, but I misread it and thought the Bonus Ball was the Powerball number, so it took a few seconds before I realised I was actually holding the winning ticket."

He called over his partner who at first didn't believe the good news.

"I said a few choice words – I was certain he was having me on, but when I checked over his shoulder, the winning line might as well have jumped off the ticket!" she said.

To deal with the shock of being multi-millionaires, the pair popped down to their local coffee shop.

"It was bizarre being out in public knowing we were the winners, I kept thinking everyone looking at us knew," the man said.

Once they settled in to the idea, they spent the weekend grinning at each other every time they passed in the house.

Despite their huge win, the pair have no grand plans.

"We are sensible people – you won't see me driving around in a Lamborghini next week," said the man.

"But we are very much looking forward to buying our first home and setting ourselves up for the future."