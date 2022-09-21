The $23 million Lotto Powerball ticket was sold at the Orewa Lotto Plus store in Auckland. Photo / Akula Sharma

The owner of the store that sold the $23 million Lotto Powerball ticket was rushing out the door early this morning to open up the shop - in case the winner was standing outside waiting for their ticket to be checked.

Orewa Lotto Plus owner, Amit, told the Herald just after 7am that he was getting ready to head out the door.

"The person [who won] might be waiting, standing outside - I don't know."

Asked how he was feeling after news that his store had sold last night's golden ticket, he said he was "absolutely" excited.

"I'm over the moon."

Amit also revealed that this would be the 18th big win sold at the Orewa Lotto Plus.

Just last year the shop sold a winning Lotto Second Division ticket worth just over $21,500.

In Orewa early this morning, there was a real buzz amongst the community after news that a large Lotto prize had been sold locally.

'Lucky for whoever won'

Vivek Khatri was out grabbing some coffee for his team and said someone had got really lucky.

"It's a huge amount. I heard the news this morning when I came to work. Lucky for whoever won."

Vivek Khatri, who works in Orewa, heard the news of a lucky Powerball win this morning. Photo / Akula Sharma

Last night's winning Lotto numbers were: 28, 8, 27, 24, 13 and 35. The Bonus Ball was 40, and the Power Ball was 3.

The latest big win is the 14th Powerball multi-millionaire of 2022. It is made up of $23 million in Lotto Powerball and $333,333 from a share of First Division.

Two other players will also pocket $333,333 for their First Division share. Those winning tickets were sold at Burnside Dairy in Christchurch and Hornby Mall Lotto in Christchurch.

The $1 million up for grabs in Strike was a "must be won" draw, and was split 128 ways, for $8553 each, after it rolled down to Strike 3.