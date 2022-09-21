Winning Lotto and becoming an instant multi-millionaire is not always easy - but it ain't half bad either. Video / Mike Scott

One lucky player from Auckland's North Shore is $23.3 million richer after Wednesday's Lotto Powerball draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Orewa Lotto Plus in Orewa - and is the 14th Powerball multi-millionaire of 2022.

The win makes up $23 million in Lotto Powerball and $333,333 from a share of First Division.

Two other players will also pocket $333,333 their First Division share. Those winning tickets were sold at Burnside Dairy in Christchurch and Hornby Mall Lotto in Christchurch.

Wednesday's numbers were: 28, 8, 27, 24, 13 and 35.

The Bonus Ball was 40, and the Power Ball was 3.

The $1 million up for grabs in Strike was a 'must be won' draw, and was split 128 ways, for $8553 each, after it rolled down to Strike 3.

Already this year, two jackpots of more than $20 million have been won.

An Aucklander won the first Powerball prize of the year, taking home $21 million in January.

Another $28 million went to an Aucklander who won in March.

The last big prize was in August, which made a Kaikōura resident $8.2 million richer.

The Powerball jackpot slowly but surely accrued to Wednesday's mammoth amount as previous draws have gone unwon.

Lotto publishes what the odds of winning are, and point out that 2 is the most frequent number drawn for Powerball.