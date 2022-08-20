Powerball was not struck tonight. Photo / Michael Bradley

Up to $5 million will be up for grabs in Lotto's Powerball next week, after the big prize was not won tonight.

It was still good evening for several Lotto players - three of whom took home a cool $500,000 in the draw.

The winning numbers were: 6, 13, 28, 31 and 30.

The bonus ball was 15 and Powerball was 1. The strike numbers were in this order: 13, 6, 28 and 31.

Two players struck gold in First Division, with both tickets bought at supermarkets in Auckland. One was sold at Pak'nSave Silverdale and the other was purchased at the New World in Papakura.

10 players win just over $23,000

The third person to win half-a-million dollars tonight was a player from Amberley, whose lucky numbers came up flush via a Strike ticket. Again, that ticket was bought at a supermarket - Countdown Amberley.

Another 10 people from around the country each won $23,481 in Lotto's Second Division; while a Powerball player won $37,727 in Powerball Second Division.

Those lucky 10 players bought tickets from Coromandel Super Saver With Lotto, Four Square Ideal in Gisborne, Greenmeadows New World in Napier and Countdown Kilbirnie in Wellington.

The other five tickets were bought via MyLotto - three in Auckland, one in Christchurch and another in Hawke's Bay.

Anyone who bought their tickets from those establishments is urged to check them as soon as possible and to write their name on the back of the ticket if it is a winner.