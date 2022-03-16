Lotto Powerball jackpots to $23 million on Saturday

A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

Lotto Powerball will jackpot to $23 million on Saturday after tonight's top prize was not struck.

Two lucky winners claimed the Division 1 prize of $500,000 each.

Eighteen players will have an extra $17,421 in their pockets after winning Second Division prizes.

The numbers for tonight's $20 million draw were: 4, 11, 14, 15, 24, and 35. The Bonus Ball was 22 and the Power Ball 6. Strike numbers were: 15, 14, 04, 05.

The winning Second Division tickets were purchased in Kaitaia, Northland, Auckland, Hamilton, Waikato, Taupō, Hawkes Bay, Hastings, New Plymouth, WEllington and Dunedin.

Meanwhile, one person has also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $39,093. The winning was sold at Caltex Omahu Road store in Hastings.

Two Lotto players on Saturday won $500,000 each, sharing division one's million-dollar prize.

And $200,000 could go to a strike four player with the first four numbers drawn in the correct order tonight.

Currently, live Lotto draws cannot take place while Auckland is in red under the traffic light settings and Lotto will be using computer-generated draws.

Earlier this week it was revealed a Lotto ticket worth $8.25m was sold at the Matamata Paper Plus.

Owners Graeme and Kate Guilford have posted on the store's Facebook page urging the winner to get in touch and offering to open after hours to process the paperwork and validate the ticket in private.

The winner's prize includes $8m from Powerball and a further $250,000 from Lotto first division.

Matamata-Piako mayor Ash Tanner said it was exciting times for the district, which was on a winning streak. A $4.5m Lotto ticket was sold in neighbouring town Te Aroha in January.

"We just need Morrinsville now and we will be away," he said.

Earlier this week Lotto NZ revealed the lucky and belated win by one punter.

A woman carried a Lotto ticket worth $250,000 around in her wallet for six months after she forgot about it and only discovered it while putting loose change away.

The Palmerston North woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she and her husband still can't believe their luck and are "blown away" after cashing in the winning ticket.

She said she bought the ticket on a trip in Taupō last September.

At the time, she popped it in the back of her wallet and promptly forgot all about it until this week.

A Lotto NZ spokesperson said it wasn't until the woman went to put some change away that she noticed a few Lotto tickets sitting in her wallet waiting to be checked. She decided to do that when she passed her local Lotto store.