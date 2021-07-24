Lotto Powerball jackpots to $17 million tonight

The Powerball jackpot tonight, July 24 2021, has risen to $17 million. Photo / File

Lotto Powerball will be worth a massive $17 million tonight after no one struck the lucky numbers on Wednesday night's draw.

Punters should have their tickets handy for tonight's Powerball draw at 8pm.

The Herald will announce the potentially winning numbers here as soon as they are drawn.

On Wednesday, two players from Auckland were celebrating after winning $500,000 each with First Division.

The winning tickets were sold at Royal Oak Mall Lotto and Kingsford Supermarket in Auckland.

Strike Four was not struck on Wednesday and will be $600,000 tonight.

On July 14, a Tauranga father became New Zealand's newest millionaire after winning Lotto First Division.

The man, who would not be named, has been buying Lotto tickets for several years with special numbers chosen by his family.

"A few years ago I sat down with the family and we picked a few numbers each for my Lotto ticket – there were birthdates and anniversaries, as well as everyone's lucky numbers.

"And I've played the same lucky numbers ever since – we had a few wins here and there, but nothing major," said the man.

"When I saw all six numbers circled on one line of the ticket and a message saying I'd won $1 million, my hands just started shaking – I couldn't believe it."

Other Powerball wins in 2021

• January 2: $2.8 million - The Market Store, Twizel

• January 2: $2.8 million - Fresh Choice, Te Anau

• January 6: $4.5 million - Te Aroha Supermarket, Te Aroha

• January 20: $8.5 million - Western Heights Foodmarket, Rotorua

• February 27: $22.5 million - MyLotto, Christchurch

• March 13: $8.25 million - Paper Plus, Matamata

• March 20: $5.2 million - Hornby Mall Lotto, Christchurch

• March 24: $4.25 million - MyLotto, Northland

• April 17: $14.25 million - MyLotto, Auckland

• May 8: $12.3 million - Hylite Dairy, Auckland

• June 5: $16.5 million - Hamilton