A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

Lotto Powerball was not struck tonight and jackpots to $12 million for Wednesday night's draw, but one lucky player won $700,000 tonight.

The player, whose ticket was bought at Four Square Dannevirke, won big on Strike.

Two people shared First Division with each ticket now worth $500,000.

Those tickets were bought at New World Kumeu and on MyLotto by players from Auckland.

Tonight's numbers were: 12, 16, 19, 24, 38 and 39.

The bonus ball was 6, and the Powerball was one.

Strike Four numbers came in this order: 39, 16, 19 and then 12.