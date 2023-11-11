A single Lotto ticket won the draw worth $8,333,333, being Powerball’s $8 million and a one-third share of Division One.

One New Zealander is $8 million richer after this evening’s Powerball jackpot was struck - the 16th of the year.

It was bought online through MyLotto by a Hamilton player.

Two other tickets without the Powerball number have each won $333,333 that were also bought on MyLotto, by players in Christchurch and Taranaki.

Strike 4, not won tonight, jackpots to Wednesday night’s draw.

Only a fortnight ago, an Auckland punter was made $6.3 million richer after striking Powerball, the 15th multi-million-dollar prize to be won this year.

Meanwhile, a mammoth $24.25m was won last month by a “family man” who was “over the moon”.

The lucky winner, who wished to remain anonymous, was a regular player who bought a Triple Dip while on a trip to Wellington.

”I bought the ticket on Wednesday and didn’t get around to checking it until Monday,” the man said.

The winning Powerball First Division ticket was sold at Woolworth’s Wainuiomata in Lower Hutt for the draw on October 7.

A Christchurch couple’s lives were also changed when they won $33.5m in a late June draw.

The woman checked her ticket after an evening of chores - and struggled to breathe at what she saw.

”My husband had already gone to bed so I woke him up and said, ‘Can you please check this for me? These numbers are dancing on the paper.”’Is it actually real?’”

In August a couple from Paraparaumu won an enormous $37.125m Powerball prize - the third-largest prize won by a single ticket in Lotto NZ’s history.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, said they only bought a ticket when the jackpot was over $30m – and that the latest ticket was bought at the very last minute.

”I was on my way home after work and was craving a chocolate bar, so I quickly popped into the supermarket,” the woman said.

The winning ticket was sold at New World Kāpiti in Paraparaumu. The town has a population of 30,000. The couple became the 10th Powerball multi-millionaire winners of the year.