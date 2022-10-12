Lotto: Powerball jackpot set at $10 million, will someone strike it big?

Tonight's lotto Powerball jackpot reached $10 million, will someone strike it big? Photo / File

The numbers are in for tonight's Lotto draw, with players in with a chance to win their share of the $10 million Powerball jackpot.

Tonight's numbers were: 37, 22, 15, 39, 9 and 27.

The bonus ball was 31 and the Powerball was 1.

Last week, a whopping $23.3 million win was split between a group of 24 people.

The syndicate, who live from the bottom of the North Shore to the Northland border and are at different stages in their lives, have said their winnings will be life-changing for all despite having to split the $23.3m 24 ways.

"We're a range of ages so this win is going to help people buy first homes, right the way to helping people retire that little bit earlier.

"So many people are going to benefit from it and we're just so grateful that we've won," said the syndicate organiser.

According to the syndicate, which wishes to remain anonymous, the members put in $2 each per draw, play lucky dips and only pick up tickets when the jackpot is over $10 million.

Lucy Fullarton, head of communications at Lotto NZ, said they are elated the prize can positively affect so many people's lives.

"We know when Powerball prizes are won, the impact is wider than the individual who bought the ticket – with benefits extending to the winner's family and community. So when we heard the $23.3m was won by 24 people, we were over the moon for them.

"After chatting with the syndicate, it's so clear the difference this money is going to make, not only in their lives, but throughout their whānau and communities too. It was such a privilege to listen to their plans and help them celebrate their win."