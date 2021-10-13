Lotto Powerball jackpot: Prize could make lucky Kiwi $30 million richer

Have you got a ticket for tonights big draw? Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Lotto's Powerball has hit a whopping $30 million - and scores of kiwis will be hoping to be tonight's lucky lockdown winner.

Powerball's $26 million prize was not struck on Saturday, increasing the jackpot to $30 million.

Saturday's biggest winner was a Strike Four player who had the first four numbers drawn in the correct order, collecting a prize of $500,000.

Division One's $1 million prize was split four ways - each ticket worth $250,000.

The winning tickets were sold at the Red and Black Dairy in Kaiapoi and at Ōtaika Lotto & Post in Whangārei.

Lotto New Zealand says the Powerball has had a rolling jackpot since it was last struck on August 21.

The win in August saw a young woman from Auckland become an overnight millionaire, pocketing $11.5 million just as the city entered alert level 4 lockdown.

At the time, the woman told the Herald she didn't realise she had won even after seeing an email from Lotto the morning after the draw, and initially thought her prize was just $11,500.

"It was unbelievable. My sister and I just sat in the car screaming – it was such a cool moment," said the woman who did not wish to be named.

Last Saturday two tickets shared Lotto First Division after a computer-generated draw, but neither of them had the $20 million Powerball number.

Some stores are closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, and live Lotto draws cannot take place while Auckland is in alert level 3 because they do not meet the Health Ministry's Covid-19 safety guidelines.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and Lotto NZ's response to Covid-19, visit www.MyLotto.co.nz/covid-19