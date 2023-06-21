Winning Lotto and becoming an instant multi-millionaire is not always easy - but it ain't half bad either. Video / Mike Scott

Check your tickets - you may just have a $26 million hole burning in your pocket!

If you were lucky enough to have single-handily won the prize money, the megamillions would be the largest jackpot of 2023.

Even if you didn’t luck out alone and have to share it with the rest of your syndicate or spouse, any share of bucks that big would surely be nothing to snub.

Tonight’s winning numbers are 28, 16, 8, 10, 32, 4. The bonus ball was 40

Powerball was 10.

The $26m prize must make the next largest prize earlier this year - $23.5m won by an Auckland player - look like chump change.

In April, a player claimed $17.25 after winning First Division and Powerball. They purchased their ticket through the MyLotto app and live in Invercargill.

Their victory came only a few weeks after a couple from Porirua claimed a $7m Powerball prize.

One lucky player also won $15.5m in a must-be-won draw that dedicated half the value of ticket sales to helping people living in regions devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle.