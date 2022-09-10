Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $17 million.
But one lucky Aucklander will be taking home $1 million from Lotto's First Division draw tonight.
The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland, Lotto said in a statement.
Strike Four will be $500,000 on Wednesday night.
Tonight's Lotto Numbers:
2, 10, 14, 17, 21 and 33.
The Bonus Ball is 35, and Powerball is 2.
Strike Four numbers came in this order: 17, 2, 10 then 33.