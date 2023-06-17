What are your chances of actually winning the big one? Video / NZ Herald

Kiwi Lotto players are no doubt salivating ahead of tonight’s draw as a $23 million Powerball prize awaits.

Stores and online sales were expected to spike today with ticket sales closing at 7.30pm.

Should one winner’s numbers come up tonight, the jackpot win will be among the bigger prizes handed out and biggest this year.

There have been big winners already this year, however.

In April a player claimed $17,250,000 after winning First Division and Powerball. They purchased their ticket through the MyLotto app and live in Invercargill.

Their victory came only a few weeks after a couple from Porirua claimed a $7m Powerball prize.

Earlier this year, a lucky player also won $15.5m in a must-be-won draw that dedicated half the value of ticket sales to helping people living in regions devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The winning ticket was purchased by a MyLotto player from Canterbury.

“We’d like to thank New Zealanders for getting behind this special draw for cyclone relief,” Lotto NZ chief executive Chris Lyman said at the time.

“The support has been incredible and will make a real difference to people and communities impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle

“It has been a privilege for Lotto NZ to host this special draw, and our thoughts remain with those affected by the cyclone.”

The draw eventually raised $11.7m to go towards affected communities.



