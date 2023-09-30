Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Lotto Powerball jackpot: $17 million up for grabs

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Someone could be $17 million richer tonight.

Someone could be $17 million richer tonight.

Are you $17 million richer?

Tonight’s Lotto numbers for the big draw are 1, 27, 31, 22, 29, 21.

The bonus ball was 3 and the Powerball number was also 3.

There have been several chunky wins in the national lottery this year, most recently when someone in Wairoa - among large parts of Hawke’s Bay and Tairawhiti Gisborne devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle this year - won $10.3m.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

The winner, who the Herald understands is a solo mum, told media in a statement through the New Zealand Lotteries Commission that it had been a year filled with challenges, so her family was thankful and “looking forward to the future”.

A Christchurch couple’s lives were also changed earlier this year when they won $33.5m in a late June draw.

The woman checked her ticket after an evening of doing chores, and quickly found herself struggling to breathe.

“My husband had already gone to bed so I woke him up and said, ‘Can you please check this for me? These numbers are dancing on the paper.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“‘Is it actually real?’”

Latest from New Zealand

Black Ferns thrash Australia in Hamilton

Black Ferns thrash Australia in Hamilton

The first home test match of the year for the Black Ferns has offered fans a sneak peek of what they can anticipate as they prepare for the inaugural WXV1 Tournament. Video / Sky Sport