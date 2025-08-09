Advertisement
Lotto Powerball hits $20m for tonight’s draw after no midweek winner

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

This evening’s Lotto Powerball has hit an eye watering $20 million after it wasn’t struck on Wednesday night.

Tonight’s numbers are 19, 21, 11, 35, 6 and 33. The bonus ball was 27 and the Powerball was 3.

Tonight’s Strike Four draw is sitting at a hefty $200,000.

