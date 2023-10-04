The numbers are in and a top prize of $20 million is up for grabs tonight.

The numbers are in and a top prize of $20 million is up for grabs tonight.

Have the Lotto balls fallen in your favour tonight and made you $20 million richer? Check your tickets now to find out.

Tonight’s Lotto numbers for the big draw are 26, 8, 14, 19, 23 and 13.

The bonus ball was 6 and the Powerball number was 3.

There have been several substantial wins in the national lottery this year, most recently when someone in Wairoa - among parts of Hawke’s Bay and Tairawhiti Gisborne devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle this year - won $10.3m.

The winner, who the Herald understands is a solo mum, told media in a statement through the New Zealand Lotteries Commission that it had been a year filled with challenges, so her family was thankful and “looking forward to the future”.

A Christchurch couple’s lives were also changed this year when they won $33.5m in a late June draw.

The woman checked her ticket after an evening of doing chores, and quickly found herself struggling to breathe.

“My husband had already gone to bed so I woke him up and said, ‘Can you please check this for me? These numbers are dancing on the paper.

“‘Is it actually real?’”