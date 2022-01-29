Lotto Powerball: Could you become $20 million richer tonight?

A massive $20 million is up for grabs in tonight's Lotto Powerball draw. Photograph / Dean Purcell

Eight numbers stand between Lotto Powerball players and an overnight $20 million fortune.

The mouth-watering sum is up for grabs in tonight's Super Saturday Lotto Powerball draw.

Powerball hit the $20m mark after the draw wasn't struck on Wednesday.

The last big Powerball triumph was in late December, when a player from Auckland won $17.2m

The winning ticket was sold at Victoria Street Lotto & Newsagency in Auckland and the prize was made up of $17m from Powerball First Division and $200,000 from Lotto First Division.

Last August saw a young woman from Auckland become an overnight millionaire, pocketing $11.5m just as the city entered alert level 4 lockdown.

At the time, the woman told the Herald she didn't realise she had won even after seeing an email from Lotto the morning after the draw, and initially thought her prize was just $11,500.

"It was unbelievable. My sister and I just sat in the car screaming – it was such a cool moment," said the woman who did not wish to be named.

Despite the two big wins in Auckland, Lotto NZ revealed earlier this month that the Waikato District claimed the title of "luckiest" area for winning in its games in 2021.

The district was pushed to the top of the "lucky" list after a family in Pōkeno won $42.2m in October – the second largest prize ever won in Lotto NZ's 34-year history.

The whopping prize meant that on average Waikato locals won $842.19 per capita – over $100 more than the second luckiest region.



"Not only will we be able to help out the kids, but we'll also be able to help the people around us – we love where we live and are looking forward to being able to help out and support local businesses," the lucky winner said.