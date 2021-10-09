Lotto Powerball bonanza: Lotto's $26 million goes unstruck

Lotto Powerball's $26 million jackpot has not been struck and will jackpot again on Wednesday. Photo / Michael Bradley

Lotto Powerball's $26 million prize has not been struck.

The mouth-watering sum is up for grabs in tonight's Super Saturday Lotto Powerball draw.

Tonight's biggest winner was a Strike Four player who had the first four numbers drawn in the correct order, and collects $500,000.

Division One's $1m prize was split four ways - each ticket now worth $250,000.

The numbers were: 1, 5, 13, 28, 33 and 37. The Bonus Ball was 25, and the Power Ball was 10.

Powerball hit $26m after the draw wasn't struck on Wednesday.

But two lucky Lotto players each won $500,000 with Lotto First Division in Wednesday night's Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at the Red and Black Dairy in Kaiapoi and at Otaika Lotto & Post in Whangarei.

Lotto New Zealand says the Powerball jackpot has been on a roll since it was last struck on August 21.

The win in August saw a young woman from Auckland become an overnight millionaire, pocketing $11.5 million just as the city entered alert level 4 lockdown.

At the time, the woman told the Herald she didn't realise she had won even after seeing an email from Lotto the morning after the draw, and initially thought her prize was just $11,500.

"It was unbelievable. My sister and I just sat in the car screaming – it was such a cool moment," said the woman who did not wish to be named.

Last Saturday two tickets shared Lotto First Division after a computer-generated draw, but neither of them had the $20 million Powerball number.

Some stores are closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, and live Lotto draws cannot take place while Auckland is in alert level 3 because they do not meet the Health Ministry's Covid-19 safety guidelines.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and Lotto NZ's response to Covid-19, visit www.MyLotto.co.nz/covid-19

Powerball wins in 2021

January 2: $2.8 million - The Market Store, Twizel

January 2: $2.8 million - Fresh Choice, Te Anau

January 6: $4.5 million - Te Aroha Supermarket, Te Aroha

January 20: $8.5 million - Western Heights Foodmarket, Rotorua

February 27: $22.5 million - MyLotto, Christchurch

March 13: $8.25 million - Paper Plus, Matamata

March 20: $5.2 million - Hornby Mall Lotto, Christchurch

March 24: $4.25 million - MyLotto, Northland

April 17: $14.25 million - MyLotto, Auckland

May 8: $12.3 million - Hylite Dairy, Auckland

June 5: $16.5 million - MyLotto , Hamilton

June 26: $13 million - New World Merrilands, New Plymouth

July 24: $17.16 million - West City Lotto, Auckland

July 31: $5.3 million - MyLotto, Ashburton

August 21: $11.5 million - MyLotto, Auckland