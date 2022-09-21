Winning Lotto and becoming an instant multi-millionaire is not always easy - but it ain't half bad either. Video / Mike Scott

The numbers are in which could potentially make one lucky Lotto player $23 million richer.

They are: 28, 8, 27, 24, 13 and 35. The Bonus Ball is 40, and the Power Ball is 3.

This evening's $1 million up for grabs in Strike must be won.

Already this year, two jackpots have been won larger than tonight's offer. An Aucklander won the first Powerball prize of the year, taking home $21 million in January.

Another $26 million went to an Aucklander who won in March.

While those two Aucklanders may now be able to scrape together a down payment for a house in the country's biggest city, $23 million would surely change anybody's life.

The last big prize was in August, which made a Kaikōura man $8.2 million richer.

The Powerball jackpot has slowly but surely accrued to tonight's mammoth amount as previous draws have gone unwon.

LottoNZ publishes what the odds of winning are, and point out that 2 is the most frequent number drawn for Powerball.

Whether that knowledge can improve your chances is yet to be seen. Players can check their tickets online at mylotto.co.nz or on the MyLotto app.