Lotto Powerball: A chance to win $23 million in tonight's draw

Tonight's Lotto Powerball jackpot is $23 million, and this evening's $1m Strike! must be won.

Even this reporter has purchased a ticket, as the steely shop attendant recommended a Strike! ticket to take the possible prize up another million.

You must be in it to win it, with the draw closing at 7.30pm. Anybody's lucky numbers may come up when they're drawn at 8.20pm.

Already this year, two jackpots have been won larger than tonight's offer. An Aucklander won the first Powerball prize of the year, taking home $21m in January.

Another $26m went to an Aucklander who won in March.

While those two Aucklanders may now be able to scrape together a down payment for a house in the country's biggest city, $23m would surely change anybody's life.

The last big prize was in August, which made a Kaikōura man $8.2m richer.

The Powerball jackpot has slowly but surely accrued to tonight's mammoth amount as previous draws have gone unwon.

LottoNZ publishes what the odds of winning are, and point out that 2 is the most frequent number drawn for Powerball.

Whether that knowledge can improve your chances is yet to be seen. Players can check their tickets online at mylotto.co.nz or on the MyLotto app.