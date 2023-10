The Lotto prize has been claimed.

The Lotto prize has been claimed.

Lotto NZ has today confirmed that the $24.25 million Powerball prize has been claimed.

The winning ticket was sold at Woolworths Wainuiomata in Lower Hutt.

Head of Corporate Communications Lucy Fullarton said Lotto was delighted for the winner and pleased to have the prize safely claimed.

“We don’t have any further details to give at this stage, but we will have more to share over the next few days,” Fullarton said.

