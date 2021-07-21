Lotto Powerball: $15 million jackpot up for grabs

The numbers have just been drawn for tonight's $15 million Lotto Powerball draw.
They are: 29, 28, 5, 38, 7 and 33.
The bonus ball was 23 and the Powerball 3.
Last week, while three Lotto players scooped up $333,333 in the First Division draw, Powerball wasn't struck - rolling over to tonight's $15m jackpot.
The three winners of last week's draw were from Auckland, Christchurch and Ashburton.
Last month, a player from New Plymouth took home $13m after winning the Powerball First Division draw.
The winning ticket was sold at New World Merrilands and was made up of $12m from Powerball First Division and $1m from Lotto First Division.
The New Plymouth win came three weeks after a Hamilton player won $16.5m with Powerball First Division.