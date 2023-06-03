Winning Lotto and becoming an instant multi-millionaire is not always easy - but it ain't half bad either. Video / Mike Scott

The numbers are in which could potentially make one lucky Lotto player $12 million richer.

Tonight’s winning numbers were: 3, 6, 19, 29, 25 and 4.

The bonus ball was 18 and the Powerball was 7.

Strike Four is a must-be-won $1 million.

A Kaiwaka Lotto player was $333,333 richer last Saturday after being one of three people to win the Lotto First Division.

Three other Northland punters each won $13,945 in Lotto Second Division last week.

Earlier this year a lucky Canterbury player won $15.5m in a must-be-won draw, from which half the value of ticket sales will help people living in regions devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Lotto urges anyone who bought a ticket from any of the winning stores to check it “as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App”.

“Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize,” Lotto said.