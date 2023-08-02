Owner of Fresh Choice Merivale, Craig Grant speaks about how the store is celebrating the winning $33.5 million lotto ticket. Video / George Heard

A Palmerston North MyLotto player has struck it lucky.

The ticket was one of two Powerball second division winners in last night’s draw each picking up $27,908.

A ticket bought at Feilding Video Centre and a Rangitīkei MyLotto ticket were among 22 second division winners picking up $15,805.

Meanwhile, Lotto Powerball has jackpotted to $26 million.

A lucky Auckland player scooped $200,000 with Strike Four in last night’s Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Whitcoulls Glenfield in Auckland.

A $23m Powerball prize was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, when the jackpot will be $26m and Lotto First Division will be $1m.

The jackpot has not been struck since the third-largest win in New Zealand history by a Christchurch couple earlier this year.

The $33.5m ticket was kept hidden in the sock drawer for days while they worked out what they would do with their winnings.

Earlier this year a lucky player won $15.5m in a “must-be-won” draw, from which half the value of ticket sales will go to people living in regions devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The winning ticket was purchased by a MyLotto player from Canterbury.