Lotto: Numbers in for $20 million Powerball draw

A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

One New Zealander could be $20 million richer tonight with Lotto's Powerball and the numbers are in.

The numbers are in for tonight's $20m draw were:4, 11, 14, 15, 24, and 35 The Bonus Ball was 22 and the Power Ball 6. Strike numbers were: 15, 14, 04, 05

Powerball wasn't won last weekend, meaning the $17m draw rolled over to a whopping $20m. Two Lotto players did win $500,000 each, sharing division one's million-dollar prize.

And $200,000 could go to a strike four player with the first four numbers drawn in the correct order tonight.

Currently, live Lotto draws cannot take place while Auckland is in red under the traffic light settings and Lotto will be using computer-generated draws.

Earlier this week it was revealed a Lotto ticket worth $8.25m was sold at the Matamata Paper Plus.

Owners Graeme and Kate Guilford have posted on the store's Facebook page urging the winner to get in touch and offering to open after hours to process the paperwork and validate the ticket in private.

The winner's prize includes $8m from Powerball and a further $250,000 from Lotto first division.

Matamata-Piako mayor Ash Tanner said it was exciting times for the district, which was on a winning streak. A $4.5m Lotto ticket was sold in neighbouring town Te Aroha in January.

"We just need Morrinsville now and we will be away," he said.

Earlier this week Lotto NZ revealed the lucky and belated win by one punter.

A woman carried a Lotto ticket worth $250,000 around in her wallet for six months after she forgot about it and only discovered it while putting loose change away.

The Palmerston North woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she and her husband still can't believe their luck and are "blown away" after cashing in the winning ticket.

She said she bought the ticket on a trip in Taupō last September.

At the time, she popped it in the back of her wallet and promptly forgot all about it until this week.

A Lotto NZ spokesperson said it wasn't until the woman went to put some change away that she noticed a few Lotto tickets sitting in her wallet waiting to be checked. She decided to do that when she passed her local Lotto store.