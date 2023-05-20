Voyager 2022 media awards
Lotto: No major winners in tonight’s draw

NZ Herald
The biggest prize picked up in tonight's draw was $36,582 from Powerball Division 2.

A scarce night for Lotto players as neither Powerball nor Division One were won.

The biggest winner was someone who collects $36,582 from Powerball Division 2.

Powerball and Strike Four both jackpot to Wednesday night.

