Lotto: No major winners in tonight’s draw

20 May, 2023 09:22 AM Quick Read

The biggest prize picked up in tonight's draw was $36,582 from Powerball Division 2.

A scarce night for Lotto players as neither Powerball nor Division One were won.

The biggest winner was someone who collects $36,582 from Powerball Division 2.

Powerball and Strike Four both jackpot to Wednesday night.