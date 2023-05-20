Lotto: No major winners in tonight’s draw

A scarce night for Lotto players as neither Powerball nor Division One were won.
The biggest winner was someone who collects $36,582 from Powerball Division 2.
Powerball and Strike Four both jackpot to Wednesday night.
Strong wind watches apply for most of the North Island, with sodden soil elevating danger.