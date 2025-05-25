Two tickets were sold to players from Hawke’s Bay, one from Nelson, one from Canterbury and one from Otago.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $64,461.

The winning ticket was sold at Pak’nSave Napier City in Napier.

A $17.2 million Lotto Powerball prize has been claimed by a winner who bought the ticket at New World Whitby in Porirua.

The prize includes a $17m Powerball win and $200,000 from a five-way First Division split.

The winner is the ninth Powerball multimillionaire this year, with major wins across the country.

Recent wins

A single supermarket in Canterbury sold four winning Lotto tickets worth just over $17,000 nearly three weeks ago.

The tickets – sold at Woolworths Ashburton South – were among 15 Second Division tickets to win a total of $17,357 in the official Lotto draw.

One of the tickets sold at Woolworths Ashburton also won the Powerball Second Division prize, taking their total winnings to $35,030.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they bought a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to their account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Results are available immediately after the live draws on TVNZ 1, on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

They can also be found through the MyLotto app, online at www.mylotto.co.nz, at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

