Lotto first and second division has been struck around Bay of Plenty. Photo / NZME

Big Lotto wins have been spread around the region after last night’s live draw.

A winning first division ticket was sold at Four Square Te Puke with the lucky player pulling in $125,000 after eight people split $1 million nationwide.

One of the players from Paraparaumu also struck Powerball, winning a whopping $37,125,000.

The other tickets were purchased by players from Northland and two players from Auckland at New World Albany in Auckland, Ōrākei Mini Mart in Auckland, Napier City Pak’nSave in Napier, and on MyLotto.

It was the largest draw this year and the fourth-highest in New Zealand’s history. The winner becomes the 10th Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023, and their victory comes over two months after a couple from Christchurch won a $33.5 million Powerball prize.

Wednesday’s numbers were 17, 29, 7, 19, 38 and 36.

A winning Strike Four ticket was also sold at Matata Superfoods, winning $500,000.

Thirty-two players nationwide won $17,094 with Lotto Second Division in last night’s draw.

Locally, winning tickets were sold Bayfair Lotto in Mount Maunganui, and two were sold via My Lotto in Tauranga and in the wider Bay of Plenty.

A winning ticket was also sold at New World Whangamatā.

Anyone who bought their ticket should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Hammer Hardware Kawakawa - Kawakawa

Dargaville Postshop & Lotto -Dargaville

Kaukapakapa Store (+PB) - Kaukapakapa

Countdown Westgate (+PB) - Auckland

New World Milford (+PB) - Auckland

MyLotto (x6) (+PB x1) - Auckland

Kelston Digital Photos - Auckland

Mangere Stationery & Post - Auckland

New World Whangamatā - Whangamatā

Bayfair Lotto - Mount Maunganui

Pak’nSave Clarence Street - Hamilton

MyLotto - Waikato

MyLotto - Tauranga

MyLotto - Bay of Plenty

Four Square Moturoa - New Plymouth

New World Taihape - Taihape

MyLotto - Whanganui

MyLotto- Horowhenua

MyLotto - Wellington

Richmond Night N Day - Nelson

Countdown Rangiora East - Rangiora

Countdown Avonhead - Christchurch

MyLotto - Ashburton

South Dunedin Night n Day (+PB) - Dunedin

New World Centre City - Dunedin

MyLotto - Dunedin

Paper Plus Gore (+PB) - Gore