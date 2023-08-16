Big Lotto wins have been spread around the region after last night’s live draw.
A winning first division ticket was sold at Four Square Te Puke with the lucky player pulling in $125,000 after eight people split $1 million nationwide.
One of the players from Paraparaumu also struck Powerball, winning a whopping $37,125,000.
The other tickets were purchased by players from Northland and two players from Auckland at New World Albany in Auckland, Ōrākei Mini Mart in Auckland, Napier City Pak’nSave in Napier, and on MyLotto.
It was the largest draw this year and the fourth-highest in New Zealand’s history. The winner becomes the 10th Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023, and their victory comes over two months after a couple from Christchurch won a $33.5 million Powerball prize.
Wednesday’s numbers were 17, 29, 7, 19, 38 and 36.
A winning Strike Four ticket was also sold at Matata Superfoods, winning $500,000.
Thirty-two players nationwide won $17,094 with Lotto Second Division in last night’s draw.
Locally, winning tickets were sold Bayfair Lotto in Mount Maunganui, and two were sold via My Lotto in Tauranga and in the wider Bay of Plenty.
A winning ticket was also sold at New World Whangamatā.
Anyone who bought their ticket should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
Hammer Hardware Kawakawa - Kawakawa
Dargaville Postshop & Lotto -Dargaville
Kaukapakapa Store (+PB) - Kaukapakapa
Countdown Westgate (+PB) - Auckland
New World Milford (+PB) - Auckland
MyLotto (x6) (+PB x1) - Auckland
Kelston Digital Photos - Auckland
Mangere Stationery & Post - Auckland
New World Whangamatā - Whangamatā
Bayfair Lotto - Mount Maunganui
Pak’nSave Clarence Street - Hamilton
MyLotto - Waikato
MyLotto - Tauranga
MyLotto - Bay of Plenty
Four Square Moturoa - New Plymouth
New World Taihape - Taihape
MyLotto - Whanganui
MyLotto- Horowhenua
MyLotto - Wellington
Richmond Night N Day - Nelson
Countdown Rangiora East - Rangiora
Countdown Avonhead - Christchurch
MyLotto - Ashburton
South Dunedin Night n Day (+PB) - Dunedin
New World Centre City - Dunedin
MyLotto - Dunedin
Paper Plus Gore (+PB) - Gore