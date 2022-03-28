The mega-rich $28 million Lotto Powerball jackpot has been claimed.
The prize was won by one lucky winner on Saturday and they have pocketed $28,166,667.
The winning Lotto numbers were: 2, 5, 11, 20, 23 and 25.
The Bonus Ball was 35, and the Powerball was 4.
The jackpot-winning ticket was bought from Meg Star in Henderson and includes a one-sixth share of Lotto Division 1 - the other five players not having that lucky Powerball number.
Those five players each win $166,667.
- More to come