Drama at the Oscars, why Auckland Transport wants to get rid of kerbside parking and the next round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia loom in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Drama at the Oscars, why Auckland Transport wants to get rid of kerbside parking and the next round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia loom in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The mega-rich $28 million Lotto Powerball jackpot has been claimed.

The prize was won by one lucky winner on Saturday and they have pocketed $28,166,667.

The winning Lotto numbers were: 2, 5, 11, 20, 23 and 25.

The Bonus Ball was 35, and the Powerball was 4.

The jackpot-winning ticket was bought from Meg Star in Henderson and includes a one-sixth share of Lotto Division 1 - the other five players not having that lucky Powerball number.

Those five players each win $166,667.

- More to come