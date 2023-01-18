Lotto: $23 million up for grabs tonight in Powerball

A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

A life-changing $23 million could be won by a lucky Lotto Powerball player in tonight’s draw, will it be you?

A spokesperson from Lotto NZ said there has been “reasonably heavy” traffic today for ticket buying, which is common, she said, when the jackpot exceeds $20 million.

Ticket sales always pick up closer to the draw with last-minute punters trying their luck, and tonight was no different with a significant surge from 5pm.

Tonight’s balls will be drawn at 8pm tonight, and ticket sales close half an hour beforehand.

Saturday night’s draw left some punters outraged as Lotto’s website and mobile phone app were temporarily down ahead of the draw.

Customers took to the MyLotto Facebook page to voice their frustration, saying they couldn’t buy a ticket online.

One customer said they were an hour away from the nearest store.

“Lotto - please tell me if your site is going to be fixed before 7.30pm tonight. Otherwise, I need to get in the car and start driving.”

Another said, “Oh no! I’ve been playing my favourites for years - and I can’t get on!!! If this is the night - I will be hugely disappointed. Come on Lotto - sort it OUT.”

A Lotto spokesperson said they experienced an issue with MyLotto - and was sorry for the inconvenience.

This didn’t stop four lucky players from Auckland, Nelson, and Wellington from winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division.

The winning tickets were sold at Pak n Save Richmond in Nelson and on MyLotto to two players from Auckland and one from Wellington.

Last Wednesday, one lucky Karaka player walked away with $1m after winning Lotto’s First Division. The winning ticket was sold at Karaka Convenience in Karaka.



