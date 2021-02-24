Lotto: $22 million up for grabs this weekend after Wednesday's draw not struck

Powerball has jackpotted to $22 million, after the draw was not won on Wednesday night. Photo / Supplied

Lotto Powerball has jackpotted to $22 million that will be up for grabs on Saturday night,

after Wednesday's draw was not struck.

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $600,000 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, five people from Auckland and Carterton each won $200,000 with First Division in tonight's Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Palomino Supervalue, Ashton Dairy and Countdown Takanini in Auckland, and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland and a player from Carterton.

Lotto said anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at a Lotto NZ outlet or online.

It follows the past weekend's win, where three people each won $333,333 with Lotto First Division.

Those winning tickets were sold at Paper Plus Nelson in Nelson and on MyLotto to two players from Dunedin.