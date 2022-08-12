Connor Farrow. Photo / David Haxton

A teenager who had paralysis spread through his body from a rare disorder, which necessitated putting him in an induced coma, is steadily on the improve.

Connor Farrow, 14, from Waikanae, was fit and healthy until a severe case of Guillain-Barre syndrome assaulted his body some weeks ago.

The rare disorder sees the immune system attack the body's nerves.

Paralysis started spreading up his body and he was put in an induced coma at Wellington Hospital, especially when he started having breathing difficulties.

Connor was given intravenous immunoglobulin therapy treatment, over two days, from many donor bloods, which stopped the disorder from getting worse and gave his body the chance to fight back and get better.

He was in intensive care for a week but in hospital for just over a month before being discharged.

Conor was sent home in a wheelchair and wasn't expected to walk for a long time but has defied the odds.

But the severity of the disorder meant overall improvement was a slow journey for the teenager, who lost 17kg during the ordeal.

Connor has been going to lots of physio, occupational therapy, neurologist, dietitian, and hospital (Kenepuru) appointments.

"He's still got a long journey in front of him," mother Becky said.

But, all things considered, what he has achieved had been "phenomenal".

"Initially we were thinking he would be in hospital for months, and even when doctors saw he was making good progress, they thought it would still be six months before he was even walking again.

"We think being so fit and healthy beforehand helped but we have no idea really."

There's still lots of improvements needed though.

"He still doesn't have any reflexes in his arms or legs, he still has still quite severe fatigue which will last for months, and his fine motor skills like balance are affected, still has pins and needles in his feet, and when he walks it sometimes feels like he walking with bare feet on rocks, and heart rate can get really high.

"It's also one of those disorders where you can progress, and think things are looking really good, and then go backward.

Connor Farrow. Photo / David Haxton

"So it's good progress but it is one of those things that will be with him forever and there will be flare-ups."

Connor, who is trying to ease back into Kāpiti College life again, was upbeat.

"I'm positive because of how well the recovery is and it's great to be back to a bit more normality."

Both are appreciative of the wide support from many people.

"Definitely overwhelmed by the love and support from family, friends, and the community," Becky said.

"It has been very humbling, amazing, and we wouldn't have been able to get by without it."

Guillain-Barre syndrome was caused, the majority of the time, by flu or a gastro bug, she said.

"Connor tested positive for influenza A when he was in the hospital.

"The doctors' assumption was that it was triggered by the flu which is normally what happens it seems."

Connor, who was fully vaccinated, had mild symptoms from Covid-19 earlier the year.

"When he was in hospital he tested negative for Covid and positive for flu."