Losing Auckland mayoral candidate Efeso Collins says he will quit local politics

Efeso Collins speaks to his supporters on losing mayoralty to Wayne Brown. Video / NZ Herald

Fa'anana Efeso Collins says he will quit local politics after falling short in the race to become Auckland's Mayor.

Efeso Collins has bowed out of public life, at least for now, and says he will not run for parliament next year after losing to Wayne Brown.

"That's it for me," he told the Herald this afternoon.

"I'll stay involved behind the scenes, we've got a movement here and I want to help build it.

''But I won't be standing for public office."

Asked if he was thinking about running for Parliament next year, he said no.

"I'm not going anywhere and I've got nowhere to go."

Losing mayoral candidate Fa'anana Efeso Collins says he will quit local politics and won't be standing in the general election either.

Efeso is currently serving his second term as an Auckland Councillor representing the residents of Manukau.

A former university lecturer in Education and Youth Development, Collins is passionate about young people and seeing them realise their full potential.