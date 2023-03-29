Limited tickets for Lorde's Hawke's Bay shows are on sale now from Ticketmaster. Photo / Fiona Goodall Photography

Lorde will come to Hawke’s Bay in April to play the final two shows of her Solar Power tour.

Black Barn will host the Kiwi star at the rescheduled gigs on Thursday, April 20 and Friday, April 21. Support acts include Broods (acoustic set), Fazerdaze and Riiki Reid.

Lorde had vowed to reschedule her Hawke’s Bay shows, presented by Frontier Touring & Eccles Entertainment after the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle forced her to abandon her early-March visit.

Brent Eccles said if people had purchased tickets to the show on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, their new show date was Thursday, April 20, 2023. If they had purchased a ticket to the show Thursday, March 2, 2023, the new date is Friday, April 21, 2023.

“Your tickets remain valid for the new shows. Ticketmaster will email all ticket holders with their show details.”

Eccles said promoters were mindful of what many people had been through over the past six weeks, but felt, after consulting the venue and authorities, that it was appropriate for Lorde to play.

“Situations like this are never easy and we have tried to bring the tour back to Te Matau-a-Māui as soon as is practical for everyone.

“Following the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle, Lorde, alongside some of New Zealand’s biggest acts came together to raise funds for the Red Cross with the concert “Ōtautahi 4 Aotearoa”.

“Lorde was a major part of this concert and she has always been determined to return to the Hawke’s Bay to play these shows, we are thrilled that this has become reality this season.”

Limited tickets are still available for both shows and are on sale now from Ticketmaster.








