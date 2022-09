A St John spokesperson said they were alerted just after 2pm. Photo / File

A person has died after a serious incident in rural Northland.

Police confirmed the death late this afternoon, adding that it was not being treated as suspicious.

It is understood to involve a child.

The scene of the incident is on a property on State Highway 14, Wheki Valley, west of Whangarei.

A St John spokesperson earlier told the Herald they responded to an incident about 2pm but were not required for transport.

