Two women have been arrested in relation to the theft of over $1000 worth of groceries from Countdown, Greenlane. Photo / Supplied.

Police have arrested two women in relation to a theft of over $1000 worth of groceries from the Greenlane Countdown on Saturday.

A group of three fled the Greenlane supermarket shortly before their getaway vehicle broke down on the Southern Motorway, blocking a centre lane.

FINAL UPDATE 2:50PM

The road is now CLEAR. Thank you for your patience. ^EH https://t.co/YFPxr40Lx8 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 22, 2022

A police spokesperson said police attended a minor crash between two vehicles at about 2pm on Saturday, near the Khyber Pass off-ramp on the Southern Motorway, northbound.

A Countdown customer that witnessed the theft and heroically attempted to prevent it reported that the broken-down car was the same one that was seen at the Greenlane Countdown.

Police located and arrested two offenders in one of the vehicles who had just decamped from Countdown in Greenlane after allegedly taking groceries worth over $1000, Police said.

Two women aged in their 30s from Auckland have been charged with theft from Countdown as well as two unrelated thefts.

One young person was also located in the vehicle and referred to Youth Aid. The stolen property was recovered and returned to Countdown, said Police.

Inquiries at the Greenlane Countdown yesterday revealed there was a fourth offender, however, they were not located, so inquiries are ongoing, Police said.

The Herald approached Countdown but a spokeswoman declined to comment.

The two women arrested will appear before the courts on November 30.