The Bike Shed's new owners Helena and Brian Anderson (left) with former owners Doug and Nicola Rennie who started the business 23 years ago. Photo / Bevan Conley

Well-known Whanganui business The Bike Shed has changed hands from the couple who began it 23 years ago.

Former owners Doug and Nicola Rennie said during that time the popularity of cycling and cycleways had grown massively.

“I’ve been in the game for nearly 37 years, from working on old 10-speeds to now electric bikes,” Doug said.

There had been some big names in the store over the years, including professional mountain biker Sam Blenkinsop who Doug remembers visiting the store in his school uniform as a young boy.

Doug said it was not an easy decision to let go of the business.

“It was tough, you know, our kids have grown up in here.

“I can remember my son pushing my daughter in a walker down the ramp in our store. This is what we did, and the family were part of it for six days a week in the last 23 years.”

For the new owners, Brian and Helena Anderson, a love of cycling comes naturally.

Their children have all competed in mountain biking: “It’s very strong with what we do in our pastime, so it’s nice to have that mingled in together with work.”

Previously, Brian was a diesel mechanic but he felt ready for the change in career.

“It’s definitely daunting, but it’s cool to be working in an industry that we do as a hobby.

“It’s also nice for our kids to be able to be involved with it and learn about the fixing of the bikes.”

Helena said their aim for the business was first just to learn and find their feet in the industry.

Brian said e-bikes were becoming more common and, as their affordability increased, there would be more of them to service in The Bike Shed’s workshop.

“E-bikes are a growing market and it tends to be more the older age group - but the basic pushbike people still want to ride around town because of that cost factor.

“It means we’re covering an age group of 2 or 3-year-olds to 80-year-olds.”

Doug has not been able to give up The Bike Shed completely as he plans to keep working in the shop to help the Andersons get settled.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.