They bought a section in the town’s burgeoning business hub, Lindsay Rd, in 1993, then set about creating a commercial operation in 1995.

Whangamatā Woodworks was formalised in 1997.

Clive, along with a business partner expanded into building kitchens and employed up to 20 staff over the following years.

At 70, Clive said he was now ready to step away, but would not formally retire.

“I object to the word retirement,” he joked.

It was more of a change in direction, in an effort to spend more time with family, and enjoy boating and fishing.

Campbell confirmed several staff at the operation would be retained as the Mastercraft Kitchens brand continued.

Sue said the couple had been planning the handover for some time and were keen to spend more time with their grandchildren.

They would stay in Whangamatā, she said.

Campbell said it was important for the branch to continue operating, as it would honour Clive and Sue’s legacy, while keeping a pulse in the community.

Sue said there were many good memories as they had some “really good people come through the door and work for us over the years”.

“We have made some lifelong friendships.

“Because we have been in business, we have a connection, we do feel we have been part of a community.

“This is beside being part of the community, being involved in a variety of things.”

Trends had changed over the decades, they said.

Clients had become more discerning as budgets had increased, while the client base was now more removed from the local area.

In 2005 the couple expanded the operation to encompass a neighbouring section at Lindsay Rd.

They joined Mastercraft as licensees in 2009.

Campbell agreed, adding that people were now a lot more demanding of quality.

“Expectations have just grown.”

The trio met through the Mastercraft brand.

Campbell, originally from Canterbury, holds a Master of Business Administration, and is a qualified engineer.











































