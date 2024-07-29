Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Long-standing Whangamatā operation changing hands

Al Williams
By
3 mins to read
Clive Roberts (left), Sue Roberts (centre), and Colin Campbell (right).

Clive Roberts (left), Sue Roberts (centre), and Colin Campbell (right).

A long-standing Whangamatā business is preparing to close one door while leaving another open.

Whangamatā couple Clive and Sue Roberts have been at the helm of Whangamatā Woodworks for more than three decades.

While the couple jokingly object to the word retirement, they are handing the reigns to long-term business associate Colin Campbell, managing director of Mastercraft Kitchens Bay of Plenty, who will continue operating Mastercraft Kitchens Whangamatā, a branch of the couple’s business.

The couple settled in Whangamatā 40 years ago when Clive, a qualified builder, worked on the Whangamatā Area School development.

“It was good in those days, you could stop and talk to people,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

They bought a section in the town’s burgeoning business hub, Lindsay Rd, in 1993, then set about creating a commercial operation in 1995.

Whangamatā Woodworks was formalised in 1997.

Clive, along with a business partner expanded into building kitchens and employed up to 20 staff over the following years.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

At 70, Clive said he was now ready to step away, but would not formally retire.

“I object to the word retirement,” he joked.

It was more of a change in direction, in an effort to spend more time with family, and enjoy boating and fishing.

Campbell confirmed several staff at the operation would be retained as the Mastercraft Kitchens brand continued.

Sue said the couple had been planning the handover for some time and were keen to spend more time with their grandchildren.

They would stay in Whangamatā, she said.

Campbell said it was important for the branch to continue operating, as it would honour Clive and Sue’s legacy, while keeping a pulse in the community.

Sue said there were many good memories as they had some “really good people come through the door and work for us over the years”.

“We have made some lifelong friendships.

“Because we have been in business, we have a connection, we do feel we have been part of a community.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“This is beside being part of the community, being involved in a variety of things.”

Trends had changed over the decades, they said.

Clients had become more discerning as budgets had increased, while the client base was now more removed from the local area.

In 2005 the couple expanded the operation to encompass a neighbouring section at Lindsay Rd.

They joined Mastercraft as licensees in 2009.

Campbell agreed, adding that people were now a lot more demanding of quality.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Expectations have just grown.”

The trio met through the Mastercraft brand.

Campbell, originally from Canterbury, holds a Master of Business Administration, and is a qualified engineer.




Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.







Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.



Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand