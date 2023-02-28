Ōtūmoetai College. Photo / George Novak

The family of an Ōtūmoetai College staff member who had a serious medical event at school are distressed by “patently untrue” rumours he is in hospital because he was “assaulted”, principal Russell Gordon says.

Gordon reiterated the “long-standing” staff member was hospitalised after a medical emergency.

The emergency happened after the man was involved in an interaction with two young people who entered the school, but Gordon said any acts by the students were not the cause of the event that resulted in hospitalisation.

He said two students, who did not attend the college, came onto school grounds on Monday “targeting” an existing student.

Staff members, including the one who later suffered a medical emergency, “got involved to help the student” by trying to de-escalate the situation.

He said two staff members then escorted the students off the school grounds, while the male staff member returned to contact police.

“He came into the administration block and asked a colleague to phone the police - shortly after is when a medical emergency took place,” Gordon said.

“Maybe 90 seconds later he then collapsed.”

Asked if the staff member was subject to physical violence, Gordon said police were working to establish exactly what happened.

“We have the police here now who are doing extensive interviews. They will establish what the facts are.”

Dear Parents / Family / Whānau Sadly, today there has been a medical emergency involving a staff member. To alleviate any parental concerns, please know that all students are safe. Posted by Otumoetai College on Sunday, February 26, 2023

On Tuesday morning, Gordon heard “positive news” the male staff member was stable and talking in the Intensive Care Unit.

“There is cautious optimism.”

“The word that has been used is stable. The fact that he is now talking would give us cause for hope,” he said.

He had updated staff and students on the staff member’s status and addressed rumours about what happened.

“This is a long-standing staff member at the school and so it struck at quite a visceral level. They needed to know what the story was so it’s a truthful narrative being shared and discussed, rather than rumour and innuendo.”

He said the staff member’s wife was “distressed” by the “patently untrue” rumours about how he ended up in hospital.

“That is causing her additional upset.”

He reiterated the actions of the two youths did not result in the man being hospitalised, but rather the subsequent medical event did.

“It’s a sign of the times that a lack of information that people fill in the gaps. More often than not, what is being suggested is quite removed from reality. I will be sharing this with the community so that narrative is out here. That would give the wife additional peace,” he said.

Despite the difficult circumstances, Gordon said the school community would “work our way through it and come out stronger”.

“That’s the message I shared with the school this morning - that’s all that we can do,” he said on Tuesday.

“It hurts me that it happened to our school, it hurts me that it happened to one of our staff members - but it did so we have to take it, learn from it and grow.”

A police spokesperson said they were “speaking with two youths” in relation to an incident.

Police responded to reports of a disorder on Windsor Rd around 12.30pm on Monday and inquiries were ongoing.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said the service was called about 12.30pm and one person was taken to Tauranga Hospital in critical condition.

Ministry of Education hautū (deputy secretary) Te Tai Whenua (Central) Jocelyn Mikaere said the school had been offered support from the ministry’s Traumatic Incident Team.

“At this stage, the school leadership is managing well and focused on supporting their staff and students. They know we are here if needed.”