Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Long Covid patients more likely to have gastrointestinal problems, study finds

New York Times
By Pam Belluck
5 mins to read
Images show ACE2, the receptor for SARS-CoV-2, in green, with intestinal epithelial cells in red and cell nuclei in blue. Images / Minami Tokuyama, Icahn School of Medicine via The New York Times

Images show ACE2, the receptor for SARS-CoV-2, in green, with intestinal epithelial cells in red and cell nuclei in blue. Images / Minami Tokuyama, Icahn School of Medicine via The New York Times

Stomach pain, constipation, diarrhea, vomiting, bloating — these are symptoms frequently reported by people with long Covid.

Now a large new study reports that Covid patients were significantly more likely to experience gastrointestinal problems

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand