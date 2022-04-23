Artem Zhigarev and Anna Ksenofontova live in this $34 million estate with their young son. Photo / Alex Burton

Artem Zhigarev and Anna Ksenofontova live in this $34 million estate with their young son. Photo / Alex Burton

For most New Zealanders in their mid 20s, even saving a deposit for their first home will be a struggle.

But Artem Zhigarev and wife Anna Ksenofontova, both 25, are lucky enough to live in the palatial Lone Pine Estate in Riverhead, which Zhigarev's family bought for $4 million eight years ago and spent in excess of $30 million to develop.

Zhigarev, who was born in Russia but moved to New Zealand with his family when he was 2, was 17 when his family bought the 15ha rural estate with the dream of building an Italian villa as their family home.

A birds eye view of Lone Pine. Photo / Supplied

Anna Ksenofontova says she feels 'like a princess' living at the palatial estate. Photo / Alex Burton

However, when the project was completed, Zhigarev said his other family members decided against moving in as it dragged on longer than expected and they were already settled in their own homes.

So - after a stint living abroad - he returned to New Zealand at the end of last year with his wife and their 2-year-old son and moved into the seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom property.

The couple have launched the property as an exclusive events venue targeting the local and international luxury markets.

The couple launched the estate with a black tie event in February. Photo / Supplied

A function room at the estate. Photo / Supplied.

Zhigarev said the family have "lost count" on how much they have spent on developing the place.

"Most of the money came from my father, not me. He was a very big real estate agent back in Russia and also in projects here like new townhouse developments and things like that . . . so that's where most of the funds came from.

"This was supposed to be a family home, so no expense was spared and everything was done with love. When no one wanted to move in, me and my wife decided to take it over."

Zhigarev wouldn't name his father but said he was in the construction business and has been developing properties in Russia for the past 40 years and in New Zealand for at least the past 15.

His father is currently involved with some townhouse developments in Auckland, but with Russians globally experiencing increasing hostility due to the war in Ukraine, Zhigarev said he'd rather not mention what these projects were.

He also said it was "not the appropriate time" to talk about his other family members.

More than $30 million was spent developing Lone Pine Estate. Photo / Alex Burton

Zhigarev said family friend Nicolay Pronin, an architect, came up with the concept for the Riverhead house when he was visiting New Zealand.

It was just bare land when the family bought the property for "about $4 million".

"My great grandfather was Italian and he had a very nice castle, villa estate back in Italy.

"So at the very initial stage, our friend said, 'Wouldn't it be amazing to build an Italian castle right here on this land overlooking Riverhead and on to Sky City?'."

The vision for Lone Pine was taken from a small photograph belonging to his great grandfather, Zhigarev said.

Anna Ksenofontova and Artem Zhigarev in their marble hall. Photo / Alex Burton

Today, hand-forged gates open up to a driveway lined with Italian pines, which leads to a medieval-style building - which sits in front of the main home - with two castellated watchtowers and a 20m rotunda.

There is also a swimming pool, marble water features, fountains and ponds decorated with handcrafted Florentine mosaics.

It has a Grecian-style amphitheatre, and terraces that look out to lavender fields and a vineyard producing albarino grapes which help make 350 bottles of wine a year.

"The wine, at this stage is a hobby of my wife, but we have looked at buying more land to grow more grapes to make more bottles," Zhigarev said.

One of many water features at Lone Pine Estate. Photo / Alex Burton

The handmade ironwork at the estate is Russian, the marbles and interior furnishings are Italian along with the stained-glass windows.

Zhigarev said he was aware that Lone Pine was where a famous assault involving the Anzac forces happened in 1915, resulting in nearly 2300 killed or wounded.

"It's good to know your history, but this estate was named because there used to be a single pine tree close to the entrance. But it had to be taken down because the tree had been struck by lighting too many times."

When asked where he stood on the Russian-Ukraine war, Zhigarev said "it is unfortunate that lives are lost".

"We have been quite lucky and haven't faced any hostilities, people we have spoken to have been quite understanding.

"Everyone is losing in this situation and it's not beneficial for anyone. We don't endorse it, and most Russians don't endorse it but there's nothing we can do from here.

"The hostilities don't change anything either."

View from the Lone Pine Estate amphitheatre. Photo / Alex Burton

Zhigarev grew up on Auckland's North Shore. He studied at Kristin School before heading to the Business School of Monaco in 2015, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science and Business.

He met Ksenofontova while she was a language student in Auckland, and they reunited in France and travelled together in Europe.

While they were living in Monaco, Zhigarev started a software development company making websites and apps - which he said was "shut down at the moment" so he could focus on Lone Pine.

"When Anna was pregnant, we went to Russia for a couple of months and our son was born there two years ago," Zhigarev said.

The vision for Lone Pine was taken from an old family photograph. Photo / Alex Burton

"This was during a time when Covid was really bad in Europe, and when Russia had almost no Covid, which was why we decided to go there.

"I'd never live in Moscow, it's a nice city to visit . . . but I wouldn't live there."

A self-professed car enthusiast, Zhigarev said he used to drive a BMW M5 during his younger days in NZ, which drew a lot of attention.

"Every time I drove that, anywhere I parked, you get that tall poppy syndrome and people calling out 'trust fund kid' and things like that.

"Now we get a bit of jealousy too with Lone Pine, but not a lot. There are a lot of people who really appreciate it. There is more positivity than negativity."

One neighbour, Zhigarev said, has been less than supportive of the development but the others around them had been very encouraging.

Ksenofontova, who used to be an events planner for the elite back in Moscow remains optimistic and is brimming with ideas for Lone Pine.

One is an annual Victorian-style ball similar to those made popular in the 19th and 20th centuries.

"People can dress up and feel like they are in a real castle. In New Zealand there are many nice venues, but I feel Lone Pine is the only place that can do something like this," she said.

Ksenofontova said living in the palatial Lone Pine Estate does make her feel "like a princess", but she does feel a little lonely at times.

"I am an only child and I miss my mum, who is still in Russia," she said.

"I worry about my mum and I hope we can bring her here to live with us soon."

At the estate, there's also an olive grove, and they have plans to produce honey, macadamia nuts, almonds and pine nuts.

It also has a 3km bush track, with a small waterfall and a little lake - where Ksenofontova plans to build a Russian-style steam sauna, or banya.

Steam bathing is a centuries-old tradition in Russia and is still a very popular way for people to spend time with friends, family or even colleagues.

The couple are also in the process of training horses and a pony for riding, and exploring options for visitors to stay, including constructing a second guest wing.

"Basically, what we want to do is give people an opportunity to have an authentic, extravagant Russian, Italian or European experience," Ksenofontova said.

"It's impossible to have to fly all your family members and friends to Italy for a wedding or a big celebration, but we want to make it possible to have that experience here at Lone Pine."